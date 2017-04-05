BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5 CANTARGIA AB:
* CANTARGIA RECEIVES AN INTENTION TO GRANT NOTICE IN EUROPE FOR ITS CAN04 PRODUCT CANDIDATE
* PATENT, WHEN GRANTED, PROVIDES PROTECTION OF CAN04 IN EUROPE UNTIL 2035
* ADDITION TO EUROPE, CANTARGIA HAS SUBMITTED PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR CAN04 IN SEVERAL OTHER TERRITORIES, INCLUDING UNITED STATES, JAPAN AND CHINA
* SUBMITTED PATENT APPLICATIONS FOR CAN04 IN SEVERAL OTHER TERRITORIES, INCLUDING UNITED STATES, JAPAN AND CHINA
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.