Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 15 Canterbury Park Holding Corp:
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $11.4 million
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system