GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Canyon Services Group Inc:
* Canyon reports first quarter 2017 results
* Canyon Services Group Inc says net income for q1 2017 of $1.6 million, compared to a net loss of $20.6 million in q1 2016
* Qtrly adjusted per share-diluted $0.09
* Q1 revenue $144.8 million versus $71.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.