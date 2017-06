June 2 CAPGEMINI SE:

* REG-CAPGEMINI : CAP GEMINI S.A. TAKES THE LEGAL FORM OF A "EUROPEAN COMPANY" AND BECOMES CAPGEMINI SE

* CAPGEMINI WILL REPLACE CAP GEMINI AS TICKER NAME ON EURONEXT FROM JUNE 5TH, 2017, THE OTHER CODES REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)