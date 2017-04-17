April 17 Capacite Infraprojects:

* Capacit'e Infraprojects files DRHP for 4 billion rupees IPO

* Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Holdings Limited and Vivro Financial Services Private Limited are book running lead managers to issue

* Says issue will be on book-building basis and the price band to be decided later Source text: [Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd. (CIL) filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) targeting to raise upto Rs 400 crores. The equity shares will have a face value of Rs. 10 each. The issue will be on book-building basis and the price band to be decided later. The IPO proceeds will be utilized for working capital requirements, purchase of capital assets (system formwork) and for general corporate purposes. Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Holdings Limited and Vivro Financial Services Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue and Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the Registrar.]