June 8 CAPERIO HOLDING AB

* CAPERIO APPLIES FOR DELISTING AND CONVENES AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* ADVANIA OWNS AND CONTROLS MORE THAN 90 PER CENT OF SHARES IN CAPERIO AND INTENDS TO INITIATE A SQUEEZE OUT PROCEDURE FOR REMAINING SHARES

* LAST DAY OF TRADING IN CAPERIO'S SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH WILL BE ANNOUNCED AFTER CAPERIO HAS RECEIVED CONFIRMATION OF SUCH DATE FROM NASDAQ STOCKHOLM