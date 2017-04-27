BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 CAPERIO HOLDING AB
* INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS FOR CAPERIO HOLDING UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND THE SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT ADVANIA'S OFFER OF SEK 34.00 PER SHARE
* THE OFFER FROM ADVANIA HOLDING AB VALUES ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES IN CAPERIO TO SEK 158 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.