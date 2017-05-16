BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 CAPERIO HOLDING AB
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 3.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 211.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 178.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OPAP HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN NEUROSOFT TO 67.7%