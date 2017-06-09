BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 CAPERIO HOLDING AB
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM HAS DECIDED THAT CAPERIO HOLDING AB (PUBL) WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH
* LAST DAY OF TRADING IN SHARES WILL BE 26 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29