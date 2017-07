BRIEF-Capgemini H1 net profit group share EUR 375 million, up 3 pct yoy

July 27 (Reuters) - CAPGEMINI:

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 375 MILLION VERSUS EUR 366 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUES EUR 6.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.26 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍H1 ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 64 MILLION, UP EUR 33 MILLION​

* ‍h1 Operating Margin Up 0.3 Points to 10.5%​

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 538 MILLION VERSUS EUR 510 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FOR 2017, GROUP FORECASTS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES OF 3.0%​

* ‍FOR 2017, GROUP FORECASTS OPERATING MARGIN OF 11.7% TO 11.9% AND ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION IN EXCESS OF EUR 950 MILLION​

* CAPGEMINI - FX ‍IMPACT ON REVENUES ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE BY SLIGHTLY MORE THAN 1 POINT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)