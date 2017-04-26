BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Capgemini says in a statement:
* Capgemini starts the year on a solid footing
* Capgemini group achieved consolidated revenues of 3.171 billion euros in Q1 of 2017, up 2.8 pct year-on-year at constant exchange rates
* A strong level of bookings confirms good start to year
* For 2017, group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0 pct
* Bookings totaled eur 3.001 billlion euros in Q1 2017, down 3.2 pct at constant exchange rates on Q1 2016
* Forecasts 2017 operating margin of 11.7 pct to 11.9 pct and organic free cash flow generation in excess of 950 million euros.
* For 2017, group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0 pct.
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes