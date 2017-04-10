BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Capgemini:
* Capgemini will acquire the North American operations of Ciber, for a total price of $50 million
* Assets to be acquired include the majority of the North American business of Ciber, covering client-focused assets, employees and operations, with revenue of around $275 million
* Acquisition will strengthen Capgemini's presence in the region with key Fortune 1000 clients in sectors such as Automotive, Telecom and Media sectors, Capgemini says in a statement
* Says deal likely to be accretive to EPS
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results