* Q1 net sales mln SEK 3,914 (3,603)

* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin 8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct

* Q1 organic sales growth 3.3 pct (3.7) and total sales growth 8.6 pct (3.6)

* Reuters poll: Capio Q1 net sales were seen at 3.88 billion, EBITDA at SEK 334 million

* Says in France aim this year is to keep EBITA margin flat and in a longer perspective increase margins despite tough pricing environment

* Says acquisitions made have margins above group average and will contribute positively to margin development in 2017 and will gradually be enhanced further by synergies

* Says acquisition activity is expected to continue