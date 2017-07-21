FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBIT, organic growth below forecasts
July 21, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBIT, organic growth below forecasts

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Capio AB (Publ)

* Q2 organic sales growth 0.5 pct (4.0)

* Q2 operating result (EBIT) MSEK 108 (157)

* Reuters poll: Capio Q2 organic sales growth seen at 2.3 percent, adjusted EBIT at SEK 144 million

* Says in Germany fewer working days compared to 2016 combined with cancellations of planned surgeries at the end of the quarter, burden growth and margins in Q2 2017. This is seen as a temporary drop in volume growth and is expected to recover during the second half of 2017

* Says for full year 2017 our expectation is to reach a group EBITDA growth exceeding 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

