WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Capio AB
* says french government has today announced that tariffs to reimburse healthcare will be decreased by 2.09% from march 1, 2017, compared to 2016 tariff levels
* says price reduction of 2.09% is in line with capio's expectations for french market for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.