March 15 Capita Plc:

* Capita Real Estate and Infrastructure appoints dave spencer as managing director

* Spencer rejoins Capita from Amey where he is currently managing director of its consulting business

* Spencer succeeds Geoff Kneen, who will be leaving capita to become a shareholder in a small private equity backed business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)