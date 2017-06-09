BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 9 Capital Appreciation Ltd:
Expects FY basic EPS, HEPS to be higher than corresponding period by 75 pct and 80 pct, or higher by between 1,33 cents and 1,42 cents
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC