BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 22 Capital & Counties Properties Plc
* Final dividend 1 pence per share
* Total dividend 1.5 pence per share
* Despite macro- economic uncertainty, london is one of great cities of world; desirable as a retail destination and residential location - Chairman
* FY EPRA net asset value per share of 340 pence versus 361 pence year ago
* Are confident in strength of our two prime london assets and are well positioned to deliver long-term value creation - Chairman
* FY net rental income 81.5 million stg versus 74.9 million stg year ago
* FY property market value 3.71 billion stg versus 3.66 billion stg year ago
* At Earls Court, first phase of demolition is now complete, de-risking site and preparing land for future development - CEO
* Weakened sentiment in residential market, particularly in H1, led to a valuation decline at Earls Court properties of 20 percent to £1.1 billion - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.