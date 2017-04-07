April 7 Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million

* Venues sold to consortium of German institutional investors

* Consortium includes Bayerische Versorgungskammer, Versicherungskammer Bayern, DFI European Value Add Fund

* Consortium advised by Deutsche Finance Intl and Yoo Capital, as UK co-investor; CAPCO advised by Rothschild and CBRE

* Following disposal, CAPCO's pro-forma LTV as at 31 December 2016 decreases from 23 percent to 17 percent

* After repayment of £50 million debt, working capital adjustments and transaction-related costs, net proceeds are £229 million