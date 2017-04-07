April 7 Capital & Counties Properties Plc
* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition
business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million
* Venues sold to consortium of German institutional
investors
* Consortium includes Bayerische Versorgungskammer,
Versicherungskammer Bayern, DFI European Value Add Fund
* Consortium advised by Deutsche Finance Intl and Yoo
Capital, as UK co-investor; CAPCO advised by Rothschild and CBRE
* Following disposal, CAPCO's pro-forma LTV as at 31
December 2016 decreases from 23 percent to 17 percent
* After repayment of £50 million debt, working capital
adjustments and transaction-related costs, net proceeds are £229
million
