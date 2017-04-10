US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Capital First Ltd
* Capital Firstto consider and approve the private placement of rated, listed, secured/ unsecured/ perpetual, redeemable, non‐convertible securities Source text: [Capital First Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 13, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Private Placement of Rated, Listed, Secured/ Unsecured/ Perpetual, Redeemable, Non‐Convertible securities in the nature of Debentures to be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)