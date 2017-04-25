BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 Capital One Financial Corp-
* Capital One reports first quarter 2017 net income of $810 million, or $1.54 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $1.75 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.54
* Q1 revenue $6.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.66 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net charge-offs of $1.5 billion
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.