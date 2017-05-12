May 12 CAPITAL PARK SA

* Q1 REVENUE 29.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 24.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS OF 45.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF 84.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 19.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO