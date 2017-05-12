BRIEF-Singlepoint says closed $1 mln convertible promissory note with an institutional investor
* Singlepoint says closed a $1 million company friendly convertible promissory note with an institutional investor Source text for Eikon:
May 12 CAPITAL PARK SA
* Q1 REVENUE 29.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 24.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 45.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF 84.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 19.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Singlepoint says closed a $1 million company friendly convertible promissory note with an institutional investor Source text for Eikon:
* FEDHA SP. Z O.O. ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 3,380,913 OF VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES, REPRESENTING 5.41 PERCENT OF VOTES, SAYS MANAGING BROKER DOM MAKLERSKI PKO BP