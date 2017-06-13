UPDATE 3-Australian banks face 'Pandora's box' of taxes after state hike
* Bank shares down 1 pct in flat market (Updates with details of Westpac job plans in par 15)
June 13 CAPITAL PARK SA:
* TO ISSUE UP TO 90,000 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 100.00 EUROS EACH
* TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF BONDS ISSUE TO BE NOT HIGHER THAN 9.0 MILLION EUROS
* BONDS TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO NOT MORE THAN 149 ENTITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank shares down 1 pct in flat market (Updates with details of Westpac job plans in par 15)
* Refers to article entitled “real estate firm ups capex, sets double-digit growth”