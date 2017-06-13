June 13 CAPITAL PARK SA:

* TO ISSUE UP TO 90,000 BONDS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 100.00 EUROS EACH

* TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF BONDS ISSUE TO BE NOT HIGHER THAN 9.0 MILLION EUROS

* BONDS TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO NOT MORE THAN 149 ENTITIES