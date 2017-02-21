Feb 21 Capital Power Corp

* Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia

* Capital Power Corp says $500 million acquisition immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations, and earnings

* Sees 2017 facility operating and maintenance expense of $205 million to $230 million

* Sees 2017 AFFO of $320 million to $365 million

* Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings by 11 cents per share during its first full year of operations

* Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by an estimated $24 million in first full year of operations

* Capital Power Corp says capital power expects to finance transaction through existing cash and its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: