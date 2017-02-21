Feb 21 Capital Power Corp
* Capital Power acquires 294 megawatts of fully contracted
power facilities in Ontario and British Columbia
* Capital Power Corp says $500 million acquisition
immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations, and
earnings
* Sees 2017 facility operating and maintenance expense of
$205 million to $230 million
* Sees 2017 AFFO of $320 million to $365 million
* Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to be
accretive to earnings by 11 cents per share during its first
full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp says acquisition is expected to
increase adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) by an estimated
$24 million in first full year of operations
* Capital Power Corp says capital power expects to finance
transaction through existing cash and its credit facilities
