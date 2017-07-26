FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
BRIEF-Capital Power reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27
July 26, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Capital Power reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* Capital power reports second quarter 2017 results and announces a 7.1pct dividend increase for its common shares

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital Power - approved a 7.1pct or $0.11 per common share dividend increase that increases annualized dividend to $1.67 per share effective for Q3

* Capital Power Corp says company also extends its 7pct annual dividend growth guidance out to 2020

* Capital Power Corp - extending our current 7 percent annual dividend growth guidance for 2018 by an additional two years to end of 2020

* Capital Power Corp - qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.03​

* Capital Power -approved 7.1pct or $0.11/common share dividend increase that increases annualized dividend to $1.67/share effective for Q3 dividend payment

* Capital Power Corp qtrly revenues and other income $201 million versus $226 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

