BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 UniCredit:
* Capital Research and Management Company held 4 percent of UniCredit as of Feb. 28, without taking into account participation in capital increase, a filing by market regulator Consob shows
* The Los Angeles-based fund previously held a stake in UniCredit of 6.7 percent
* La Stampa daily said on Wednesday that Capital Research & Management had strengthened its position as the top shareholder in UniCredit through the share issue and now owns a stake of more than 8 percent in Italy's biggest bank. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.