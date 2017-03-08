WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Capital Senior Living Corp
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors
* Capital Senior Living - Appointment of Paul Isaac and Ross Levin of Arbiter Partners Capital Management to board of directors, effective March 7
* Capital Senior Living Corp - Appointments expand board to 10 directors, nine of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.