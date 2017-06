May 31 Capital Southwest Corp

* Capital southwest announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended march 31, 2017

* Capital southwest corp- ‍net asset value, or nav, at march 31, 2017 was $17.80 per share, as compared to $17.88 at december 31, 2016​

* Says for quarter ended march 31, 2017 total investment income of $7.7 million, compared to $6.9 million in prior quarter