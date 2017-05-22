May 22 Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala Finance Corp. announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022

* Capitala Finance Corp - notes are expected to be listed on Nasdaq capital market and to trade thereon within 30 days of original issue date

* Capitala Finance Corp says expects to use a portion of net proceeds to redeem all of outstanding indebtedness under its 7.125% fixed-rate notes due 2021