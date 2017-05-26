WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 Capitala Finance Corp:
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
* Will redeem all $113.4 million of notes on June 25, 2017; notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount Source text: (bit.ly/2r4CEg1) Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress