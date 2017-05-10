May 10 Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala finance corp. Prices public offering of $70.0 million 6.00% notes due 2022

* Capitala finance corp says priced an underwritten public offering of $70.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.00% unsecured notes due 2022

* Capitala finance - notes will mature on May 31, 2022, may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at co's option on or after May 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: