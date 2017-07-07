FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capitaland announces divestment of 50% stake in Laguna Garden and Sims Park
July 7, 2017 / 10:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Capitaland announces divestment of 50% stake in Laguna Garden and Sims Park

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited-

* Divestment Of 50% Stake In Laguna Garden Limited And Sims Park Pte Ltd

* ‍Total cash consideration for divestment was s$4 million​

* Crl realty pte and zircon land private have divested their respective 50% stake in laguna garden & sims park pte to existing shareholders of lg & sp

* Transactions are not expected to have any material impact on eps of capitaland group for financial year ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

