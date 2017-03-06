March 6 Capitaland Limited
* Proposed Divestment Of Serviced Residence Properties To
Ascott Residence Trust
* Announces divestment of serviced residence properties to
dbs trustee limited, as trustee of ascott residence trust
* Divests Citadines Michel Hamburg, Germany for a cash
consideration of eur 29.7 million
* Divests Citadines City Centre Frankfurt, Germany for a
cash consideration of eur 35.7 million
* Completion of proposed divestments is expected to take
place in may 2017
* Proposed divestments not expected to have any material
impact on nta of Capitaland Group for fy ending 31 dec 2017
* Hamburg divestment to be carried out by sale by vendor to
purchaser of 94% equity interest in citadines investments b.v.
* Frankfurt divestment to be carried out by sale by vendor
to purchaser of 94% equity interest in Citadines (Netherlands)
B.V. ("Cnbv")
* Upon completion, cnbv and cibv will cease to be wholly
owned subsidiaries of Capitaland
