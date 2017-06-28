BRIEF-RBI says foreign stake in AU Small Finance Bank is below threshold caution limit
* RBI - aggregate foreign share holding including but not limited to FPIs, NRIs in AU Small Finance Bank has gone below threshold caution limit
June 28 Capitaland Limited :
* Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interest In Somerset Whitefield Hospitality Private Limited
* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately SGD7.4 million
* Sale not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed loan documents worth INR 50 million with SIDBI for setting up warehouse facility at Bangalore