July 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust:

* Announces an estimated distribution per unit (dpu) of 2.27 cents for 2Q 2017

* In 2Q 2017 trust's distributable income of S$69.5 million grew by 6.7%

* 2Q 2017 gross revenue increased by 29.5% to S$87.5 million

* Qtrly net property income S$69.1 million up 34.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: