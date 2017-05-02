BRIEF-Sealand Securities' biggest shareholder raises stake in the company
* Says biggest shareholder has added 1.05 percent stake in the company between May 22 and 26, taking its direct holdings to 22.34 percent after transactions
May 2 Capitaland Commercial Trust :
* CCT to divest one george street into a limited liability partnership and own 50.0% interest thereafter
* Agreed value of one george street of S$1,183.2 million or S$2,650 per square foot (psf) based on building’s net lettable area
* CCT is expected to recognise an estimated gain of S$84.6 million on the divestment of the property on a 50.0 pct basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW/HONG KONG, May 26 The state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China's Fosun International Ltd could announce an investment in Russia's top gold producer Polyus in early June, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.