FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 10:42 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Capitaland enters JV with CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Pdf 1: Capitaland Limited

* Joint Venture between Capitaland, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And Mitsubishi Estate to redevelop Golden Shoe Car Park

* estimated cost of project (including cost of property) is approximately s$1.82 billion

* Capitaland Singapore Limited entered into a 45:45:10 joint venture with Capitaland Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co

* JV to invest in redevelopment of Golden Shoe Car Park into an integrated development

* deal not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for financial year ending 31 December 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.