BRIEF-Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​ in Singapore

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd

* In Singapore, Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​

* In china, property cooling measures implemented by chinese government are starting to impact average residential prices and transacted volumes

* For second half of 2017, group has over 3,000 launch-ready units

* ‍"Raffles city Chongqing is also on-track to open by phases starting from second half of 2018​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: