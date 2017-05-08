UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Capitaland Limited
* Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of Citadines Omr Aparthotel Private Limited
* Share increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for fy ending 31 december 2017
* Citadines OMR Aparthotel has increased its issued and paid-up share capital to INR558.7 million from INR 552.5 million
* Proceeds of equity injection will be used to fund general capital requirements for development of comrpl's property in chennai, india
* Share increase is by way of allotment of additional 625,000 new equity shares of par value INR10 per share for a total cash consideration of INR200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* SAID ON MONDAY EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECLINE IN EARNINGS IN 2017 COMPARED TO THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR