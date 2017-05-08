May 8 Capitaland Limited

* Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of Citadines Omr Aparthotel Private Limited

* Share increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of capitaland group for fy ending 31 december 2017

* Citadines OMR Aparthotel has increased its issued and paid-up share capital to INR558.7 million from INR 552.5 million

* Proceeds of equity injection will be used to fund general capital requirements for development of comrpl's property in chennai, india

* Share increase is by way of allotment of additional 625,000 new equity shares of par value INR10 per share for a total cash consideration of INR200 million