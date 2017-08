Aug 3 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* Group revenue for 2Q 2017 of S$992.4 million was 12.3 pct lower than 2Q 2016

* Total PATMI of S$579.3 million in 2Q 2017, a 97 pct increase as compared with 2Q 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: