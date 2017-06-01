BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust:
* MTrustee Berhad entered into a joint collaboration agreement with K Two Realty Holding Sdn Bhd
* Deal to fund, manage,complete construction of bridge between Sungei Wang Plaza and bridge leading to Berjaya Times Square
* Estimated construction cost of the project is rm8.5 million rgt
* Joint collaboration will also not have any material effect on the earnings, net asset value and gearing of CMMT Source text (bit.ly/2rnuorg) Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC