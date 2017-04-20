BRIEF-Sealand Securities' biggest shareholder raises stake in the company
* Says biggest shareholder has added 1.05 percent stake in the company between May 22 and 26, taking its direct holdings to 22.34 percent after transactions
April 20 Capitaland Mall Trust
* Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.73 cents, unchanged from 1Q 2016
* Net property income for 1Q 2017 was S$120.1 million, 6.1% lower than 1Q 2016
* Gross revenue for 1Q 2017 was S$172.0 million, a decline of S$7.8 million or 4.3% from 1Q 2016
* Distributable income of S$97.0 million for period 1 jan 2017 to 31 March, 0.2% higher than S$96.7 million for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says biggest shareholder has added 1.05 percent stake in the company between May 22 and 26, taking its direct holdings to 22.34 percent after transactions
MOSCOW/HONG KONG, May 26 The state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and China's Fosun International Ltd could announce an investment in Russia's top gold producer Polyus in early June, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.