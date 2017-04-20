April 20 Capitaland Mall Trust

* Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.73 cents, unchanged from 1Q 2016

* Net property income for 1Q 2017 was S$120.1 million, 6.1% lower than 1Q 2016

* Gross revenue for 1Q 2017 was S$172.0 million, a decline of S$7.8 million or 4.3% from 1Q 2016

* Distributable income of S$97.0 million for period 1 jan 2017 to 31 March, 0.2% higher than S$96.7 million for same period last year