April 4 Capitaland Ltd:
* Targets 10,000 serviced residence units in South America
in next five years
* Sets its sights to expand in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and
Mexico
* Ascott advances into South America with its first two
franchise properties in Brazil
* Serviced residence business unit, Ascott Ltd breaks into
South America with franchise agreements for two serviced
residences in Brazil
* Two serviced residences are scheduled to open in last
quarter of this year and 2020 respectively
* Ascott and Vitacon also signed agreement with an intent to
establish a portfolio of at least 5,000 Citadines- branded units
in São Paulo
