April 4 Capitaland Ltd:

* Targets 10,000 serviced residence units in South America in next five years

* Sets its sights to expand in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico

* Ascott advances into South America with its first two franchise properties in Brazil

* Serviced residence business unit, Ascott Ltd breaks into South America with franchise agreements for two serviced residences in Brazil

* Two serviced residences are scheduled to open in last quarter of this year and 2020 respectively

* Ascott and Vitacon also signed agreement with an intent to establish a portfolio of at least 5,000 Citadines- branded units in São Paulo