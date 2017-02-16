Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 17 CapitaLand Ltd :
* CapitaLand strengthens foothold in Greater Tokyo with acquisition of three office buildings and a mall for s$620.1 million
* CapitaLand limited, through its wholly owned shopping mall business Capitaland Mall Asia, has entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements
* "Immediately accretive with upside potential, this acquisition will contribute a net operating income of about s$25.0 million per year"
* Agreements to acquire a portfolio of four income-producing office and retail properties in Japan's Greater Tokyo area
* Deal immediately accretive with upside potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.