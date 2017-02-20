WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Capitol Health Ltd
* entered into an equity joint venture agreement with CITIC Pharmaceutical and Xiamen Zhouxin Medical Image Co
* Capitol will own a 30% stake in jv contributing rmb3 million , CITIC Pharmaceutical will own 60%, zhouxin will own 10%
* MOU to provide consulting and clinic management services to network of independent imaging clinics to be created by CITIC, Zhouxin in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.