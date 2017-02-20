Feb 20 Capitol Health Ltd

* entered into an equity joint venture agreement with CITIC Pharmaceutical and Xiamen Zhouxin Medical Image Co

* Capitol will own a 30% stake in jv contributing rmb3 million , CITIC Pharmaceutical will own 60%, zhouxin will own 10%

* MOU to provide consulting and clinic management services to network of independent imaging clinics to be created by CITIC, Zhouxin in china