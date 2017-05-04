May 4 CAPMAN OYJ

* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS MEUR 10.5 (MEUR 3.8)

* MAINTAINS ITS OUTLOOK ESTIMATE FOR 2017