WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Capnia Inc:
* On March 7, entered into common stock purchase agreements with certain new and existing investors - SEC filing
* The investors previously delivered non-binding indications of interest to co to participate in a financing of up to $8 million
* The financing of up to $8 million is in connection with pending merger of Essentialis Inc
* Capnia Inc - agreed to sell to purchasers, in a private placement, an aggregate of 8.33 million shares of Capnia common stock, par value $0.001 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2m3NpMf) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.