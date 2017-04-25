April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-

* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says "i have been diagnosed with prostate cancer"

* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says intend to remain engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer

* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says Michael Stein, chair of capreit, will help coordinate capreit's management team