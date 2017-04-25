BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-
* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says "i have been diagnosed with prostate cancer"
* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says intend to remain engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer
* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says Michael Stein, chair of capreit, will help coordinate capreit's management team
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.