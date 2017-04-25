BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Capricor Therapeutics Inc
* Capricor Therapeutics announces positive six-month results from the randomized phase I/II hope clinical trial in duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc says CAP-1002 was generally safe and well-tolerated over initial six-month follow-up period
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - Capricor expects to report top-line 12-month results from hope-duchenne trial in Q4 of 2017
* Capricor - patients treated with CAP-1002 demonstrated statistically-significant improvement compared to usual care controls in certain measures of cardiac, upper limb function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.