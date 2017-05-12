May 12 Capricor Therapeutics Inc:
* Capricor Therapeutics provides update on allstar trial
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to
achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in
patients following heart attack
* Capricor Therapeutics- pre-specified administrative
interim analysis demonstrated a low probability of achieving
statistically-significant difference
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - there were no safety signals
in cap-1002 treatment cohort
* Capricor Therapeutics - plans to reduce scope of
operations, including size of workforce, in order to focus
financial resources primarily on DMD program
* Capricor Therapeutics-to initiate enrollment into
randomized,double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial of
intravenous CAP-1002 in DMD in H2 2017
